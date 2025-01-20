5-foot-11 Kylie Kelce towers over tiny Alexandra Cooper at Eagles game
It was quite the homecoming for podcast star Alex Cooper.
The "Call her Daddy" podcast host and influencer, originally from a suburb of Philadelphia, was making the rounds with her fans at the Eagles game against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round, where she witnessed a classic Philly heart-attack game in the snowy conditions, finally surviving 28-22.
One celebrity she ran into was Eagles legend and ESPN star Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie Kelce, now a star in her own right. Mrs. Kelce, 32, who is almost 6-feet tall, towered over the petite Cooper, 30, and her Unwell network employee podcaster, Avery Woods. Kylie's husband is listed at 6-foot-3.
The trio looked fantastic, but it's jarring how much taller Kelce is than her fellow podcasters Cooper and Woods. While Mrs. Kelce, pregnant with her fourth daughter, is highly confident, she has admitted on her podcast, "Not Gonna Lie," that she was "ruthlessly bullied" for her height growing up.
“I got ruthlessly bullied by a couple people," Kelce shared. "One of which, the worst of them, was a guy whose insult was always like, ‘You’re huge.’ ‘You’re a man.’ And it took me until probably my senior year, to be like, ‘Oh, oh! You’re mad that you’re not my size!’” Amazingly, her dad is 6-feet-9.
She also hilariously mentioned that it was much easier hanging out with her eventual husband and his fellow offensive linemen.
“It’s funny, because I would be with my husband and his fellow offensive lineman," Kelce said. "I’d be like, ‘Oh... I feel normal."
Now Kelce is a media darling and will always be a hometown favorite in Philadelphia. Based on Cooper's Instagram post, it seems like she will be too.
