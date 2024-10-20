Tennis WAG Morgan Riddle's corset top steals show at Georgia-Texas game
The stars were out for the massive Georgia Bulldogs at Texas Longhorns game.
Everyone from Kevin Durant, to chef Gordon Ramsay who attempted a Hook ‘Em Horns sign, to Daisy Dukes sporting Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas, and of course actor and huge Texas fan Matthew McConaughey. But Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle? Yea, she made the trip and did it in style.
Riddle is known as “the most famous woman in men’s tennis” for her fit game that brings all the attention off center court. At the US Open, she slayed in a look straight out of the movie Clueless and this flawless royal minidress at the final event.
On Saturday, she brought her stunning looks to Austin, Texas, for the big football game and didn’t disappoint with this corset top look from her stadium suite.
The 27-year-old beauty and influencer may not have been the biggest star there, but she certainly brought the fire with this fit. She also got into the Texas spirit, waving the pom pom around.
Earlier in the day, Riddle went cowboy boots shopping. She had a little trouble getting them off, however.
But she still looked good in her mirror selfie in the black cowboy boots.
Riddle also enjoyed some amazing Texas BBQ that looks so good it makes you want to slap your mama.
It appeared to be a girls trip as Riddle posted videos with her friends and there was no sign of Fritz. While Texas didn’t win, it looks like Riddle had an amazing trip. She certainly looked good while on it.
