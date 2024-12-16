Who is Travis Hunter's girlfriend now fiancée Leanna Lenee?
Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy, but the majority of the conversation — good and bad — seems to be centered around his fiancée Leanna Lenee.
While Lenee stole some of the spotlight with her unreal dress at the award show, she also received unnecessary backlash over her reaction to Hunter’s win.
Hunter recently took to social media to defend his girl and blast those who want to post “clickbait” headlines. Even Angel Reese came to his and her defense.
But, who is the 23-year-old beauty Lenee?
She was born in England
Lenee was born an hour outside of London, England, in November 2001, making her a Sagittarius. She’s a mix of Black, Mexican, and Filipino. She spent her first 10 years across the sea before coming to the U.S. at the age of 10 and lived in Savannah, Georgia. She described coming to the States as “a culture shock.” You can still hear her accent in her voice when she speaks.
Lenee graduated Kennesaw State University in Atlanta Georgia in Dec. of 2022, and shockingly completed her four-year degree in only two years.
She started dating Hunter as a teenager and were friends first
Lenee met Travis while he was still in high school in Georgia and Collin’s High. She was 19 at the time.
Hunter had reached out to her on Instagram to take his shot, but she had told him she wanted to just be friends.
However, after texting over the next two months “as friends” things changed after Hunter accompanied Lenee to a friend’s birthday dinner because she didn’t want to go alone — they’ve been “in love ever since then.”
They’ve been public official since going Instagram official in March of 2022 where they showed off a trip to Hawaii.
She followed him to Jackson State in Mississippi where the five-star recruit — No. 1 overall — chose to play for coach Deion Sanders. After Hunter transferred to be a Colorado Buffaloes player with Coach Prime, Lenee moved with him to Boulder.
They announced their engagement on February 5, 2024, with Hunter giving Lenee a ring reportedly worth $100,000.
She loves to rock custom gameday fits
Lenee has stunned all season with her custom looks at Hunter’s games like her tiny Colorado crop top and sick Travis Hunter jeans, and her corset top and miniskirt winner.
She’s like the Kristin Juszczyk of college fits for games. The outfits speak for themselves, so here are a few to enjoy:
She lives in a baller house
When they moved to Boulder, they got a four bedroom house with a man cave for Hunter.
Hunter has an NIL value of $5.2 million per year, so he can afford a house like that as a college athlete.
Lenee and Hunter are definitely homebodies who like to make videos while wearing all kinds of onesie pajamas. Hunter is also a big gamer and is seen often chatting and playing games.
