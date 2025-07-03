Tommy Paul's gf Paige Lorenze has been WAG Wimbledon perfection in unreal fit
Who needs to even watch the action on the courts at Wimbledon with all the on-fire fits.
For the Americans playing, their WAGs have definitely taken centerstage. Or in this case, Center Court.
RELATED: Taylor Fritz's gf Morgan Riddle steals Wimbledon spotlight in strawberry pink fit
Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle dazzled with her strawberry pink minidress debut for the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, and Paige Lorenze, Tommy Paul's partner, one-upped her peer with two flawless looks, rocking a signature English Burberry minidress, and a matching headband, with her latest ensemble.
RELATED: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over fellow models at swanky LA lunch
Lorenze, with nearly a million followers on Instagram, obviously has a brand partnership with the high-end luxury brand, because her first Wimbledon look flexed a Burberry clutch.
Oh, right, the 27-year-old Lorenze is not at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club for her latest fashion shoot, but to support her boyfriend Tommy Paul, who is seeded No. 13 and about to take the court for his second-round match against Sebastian Ofner.
If Paul and Fritz can match the flawless looks of their partners, then maybe an American can make a deep run this year.
And then we all win, because we get to see more amazing fits from Lorenze and Riddle.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Holy cow: Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia look amazingly similar on vacation
What a perk: Brittany Mahomes shows off baby Golden Chiefs fits from adoring fan
Frat vibes: 65-year-old Magic Johnson has epic toga party on Greece yacht with Cookie
Hollywood diet: Lakers star Luka Doncic looks completely different in skinny photo
Nice surprise: Paige Bueckers shocks ‘girlfriend’ Azzi Fudd in full cowboy fit