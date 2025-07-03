The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Tommy Paul's gf Paige Lorenze has been WAG Wimbledon perfection in unreal fit

The fashion influencer has been on fire for the 2025 Wimbledon Championships.

Matthew Graham

IMAGO/Cover-Images

Who needs to even watch the action on the courts at Wimbledon with all the on-fire fits.

For the Americans playing, their WAGs have definitely taken centerstage. Or in this case, Center Court.

Paige Lorenze
IMAGO/Cover-Images

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle dazzled with her strawberry pink minidress debut for the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, and Paige Lorenze, Tommy Paul's partner, one-upped her peer with two flawless looks, rocking a signature English Burberry minidress, and a matching headband, with her latest ensemble.

Lorenze, with nearly a million followers on Instagram, obviously has a brand partnership with the high-end luxury brand, because her first Wimbledon look flexed a Burberry clutch.

Oh, right, the 27-year-old Lorenze is not at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club for her latest fashion shoot, but to support her boyfriend Tommy Paul, who is seeded No. 13 and about to take the court for his second-round match against Sebastian Ofner.

If Paul and Fritz can match the flawless looks of their partners, then maybe an American can make a deep run this year.

And then we all win, because we get to see more amazing fits from Lorenze and Riddle.

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

