6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over fellow models at swanky LA lunch
Cameron Brink made headlines for being comfortable "fully naked" on a recent modeling shoot.
Unfortunately, the new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has only been making headlines for her off-the-court career as the former Stanford first-team All-American and Los Angeles Sparks No. 2 overall pick continues to recover from a knee injury from last June that ended her rookie season, with no definitive timetable for a return.
Hosting a swanky lunch for the jewelry brand Gorjana, the 6-foot-4 fashion influencer and model, as well as a WNBA player dying to prove herself, towered over some of her beautiful people peers.
As far as Brink's return to the hardwood, not even Sparks head coach Lynne Roberts could give a straight answer.
“I want to know as much as you do about when she’ll be back — and I don’t,” Roberts told the Los Angeles Times. “It’ll be sooner rather than later, but soon could be a couple of weeks or it could be a month. I don’t know.”
The 23 year old recently shared the emotional toll it has taken on her, calling out a trolling user.
"Usually I don't give energy to this type of stuff," Brink responded to the upset fan. "But I have time today - I'm working INCREDIBLY hard every day. I would give everything to be out on the court right now. Basketball is my passion and everything to me... to say this you aren't a real fan. Thank you to those who understand ACLs can take a year & giving me grace. I cannot wait until I get to play again."
Until then, it'll have to be more modeling gigs while she rehabs.
