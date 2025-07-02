The Athlete Lifestyle logo

6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over fellow models at swanky LA lunch

While the Los Angeles Sparks star made headlines for being naked and free, it's always amazing to see how tall she is, even next to a fellow model.

Matthew Graham

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cameron Brink made headlines for being comfortable "fully naked" on a recent modeling shoot.

Unfortunately, the new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has only been making headlines for her off-the-court career as the former Stanford first-team All-American and Los Angeles Sparks No. 2 overall pick continues to recover from a knee injury from last June that ended her rookie season, with no definitive timetable for a return.

RELATED: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over WNBA star Paige Bueckers meeting after game

Cameron Brink
Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Hosting a swanky lunch for the jewelry brand Gorjana, the 6-foot-4 fashion influencer and model, as well as a WNBA player dying to prove herself, towered over some of her beautiful people peers.

RELATED: WNBA star Cameron Brink shares rare photos with super tall dad, endearing message

Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink/Instagram
Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink/Instagram

As far as Brink's return to the hardwood, not even Sparks head coach Lynne Roberts could give a straight answer.

“I want to know as much as you do about when she’ll be back — and I don’t,” Roberts told the Los Angeles Times. “It’ll be sooner rather than later, but soon could be a couple of weeks or it could be a month. I don’t know.”

The 23 year old recently shared the emotional toll it has taken on her, calling out a trolling user.

"Usually I don't give energy to this type of stuff," Brink responded to the upset fan. "But I have time today - I'm working INCREDIBLY hard every day. I would give everything to be out on the court right now. Basketball is my passion and everything to me... to say this you aren't a real fan. Thank you to those who understand ACLs can take a year & giving me grace. I cannot wait until I get to play again."

Until then, it'll have to be more modeling gigs while she rehabs.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Holy cow: Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia look amazingly similar on vacation

What a perk: Brittany Mahomes shows off baby Golden Chiefs fits from adoring fan

Frat vibes: 65-year-old Magic Johnson has epic toga party on Greece yacht with Cookie

Hollywood diet: Lakers star Luka Doncic looks completely different in skinny photo

Nice surprise: Paige Bueckers shocks ‘girlfriend’ Azzi Fudd in full cowboy fit

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Parties