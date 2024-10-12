Travis Hunter's one-of-a-kind Nikes were 9-hour excruciating works of art
Travis Hunter is must-see TV (or whatever platform you choose to watch college football).
The Colorado Buffaloes cornerback and wide receiver continues to captivate college football fans with his dynamic playmaking ability on both sides of the ball, and much like his teammate, quarterback Shedeur Sanders with his $350k watches, he likes to look good while doing it.
The Heisman Trophy candidate especially likes his Nike kicks, and that’s especially true with his gameday cleats, when he often times has one-of-a-kind custom versions created by artist Eric B.
The ones Eric B made for him for tonight’s big showdown vs. the No. 18 Kansas State Wildcats were way more tedious than usual for the custom-kicks creator. He revealed on Instagram that adding each of the sparkly little studs took over nine hours.
“Out of all the cleats I’ve created for Travis,” he said. “These have definitely been the most time consuming.”
Eric B also admitted that it was especially excruciating for him since he’s ADHD, so he wanted to make sure they were perfect.
The final result was definitely worth the added time, as these stellar cleats will be popping off the screen when Hunter does something special.
As far as whether Hunter, 21, will jump to the NFL after this season, where CBS Sports has him as the No. 1 pick in their latest mock draft, with a remaining year of eligibility given how many millions he’s making because of NIL, that’s a hot topic of speculation, especially if a mega $40 million offer came to fruition.
In the meantime, let’s enjoy the dual-threat and his killer kicks if this is indeed his last season.
