Travis Kelce channels 70s disco dance lord for his Super Bowl 2025 Chiefs-Eagles fit
It’s almost game time, and the Kansas City Chiefs are going all out as they will take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl 2025. And as was expected, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce did not disappoint with his pregame fit.
RELATED: Hidden meaning behind Taylor Swift’s ring with Travis Kelce inspiration
Ahead of kick-off, Kelce was filmed leaving his hotel in downtown New Orleans and boarding the bus to Caesars Superdome. Kelce wore an epic Chiefs red suit with a large coat and matching, flowing pants. Inside the coat was glittery shirt and a flashy chain. His hair was styled and coifed handsomely, and the fit was complete with a large, golden Chiefs pin and vintage shades.
While not all of the pregame fits have been as flashy as this, many of them are causing a stir. Patrick Mahomes’ crushed his suit, which appeared to be Eagles green, as to send a warning to their competition.
Should the Chiefs win Super Bowl 2025, this would be the third consecutive year, and would make for Kelce’s fourth Super Bowl ring overall. Though Kelce has indicated he has no idea what’s next in terms of his career, he hinted during a press conference in the week leading up to the Super Bowl that he is gearing up for a new chapter.
"We'll see what happens. I know I've been setting myself up for other opportunities in my life," Kelce said, when asked where he expects to be in the next three years. “"That's always been the goal, knowing that football only lasts for so long."
RELATED: Taylor Swift seemingly has secret Travis Kelce jewelry hidden under Grammys minidress
Fans can tune into the Super Bowl today, which begins its broadcast at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox. Super Bowl 2025 will also stream live via Tubi.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Cowboys ready: Ciara stuns in cheerleader fit beside Steelers QB Russell Wilson
Big Apple wow: WNBA star Cameron Brink rocks sheer top, red miniskirt in NYC
Ouch: Chiefs cheerleaders share tattoo Super Bowl tradition in painful spot
Viral twins: Livvy Dunne, Sydney Thomas melt New Orleans with epic party selfie
Oh no: Brittany Mahomes shares mom fail with son Bronze before Super Bowl