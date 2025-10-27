Travis Kelce rocks orange creamsicle fit for Chiefs' Monday Night Football game
The hype for Taylor Swift’s new album “The Life of a Showgirl” is still going strong, and her fiancé Travis Kelce continues to show support from afar.
Ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs’ “Monday Night Football” game against the Washington Commanders, the team’s tight end arrived to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium dressed in his best showboy orange. He was wearing a simple white T-shirt covered in an orange denim jacket, and completed the look with matching denim pants — his eyes obscured by dark shades. Still, he maintained a confident stance ahead of a promising game.
And of course, Kelce has every reason to love Swift’s latest album. Much of the song’s lyrics were inspired by her relationship with Kelce, including a rather raunchy cut called “Wood,” — which is about exactly what you think it’s about.
It’s been a busy fall for Kelce. On top of an engagement, and the honor of being the inspiration for one of Swift’s albums, he and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently opened their steakhouse 1587 Prime inside the Loews Hotel in downtown Kansas City.
While Swifties are anxiously waiting to see if Swift will show up to this game, Kelce’s look already encapsulates the life of a showboy.
