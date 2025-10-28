The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kylie Kelce reveals which NFL fans aren't getting candy this Halloween

The 'Not Gonna Lie' host is a die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan, through and through.

Alex Gonzalez

Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Jason Kelce (right) and Kylie Kelce (left) watch the game from the suites in the first half of the 2024 AFC divisional round game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Halloween is coming up, but not everyone is welcome in the home of Jason and Kylie Kelce.

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; ESPN broadcaster Jason Kelce before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

In an episode of Kylie’s “Not Gonna Lie” podcast that dropped Sunday, Oct. 26., Kylie shared that everyone who stops by her home will receive something sweet. Everyone except fans of the Dallas Cowboys.

When asked how she would react to someone dressed as a Dallas Cowboy or a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, Kylie offered a hilarious response — and a not-so-sweet treat.

“If we receive trick-or-treaters, which we do not, hypothetically speaking, I would give every other kid a piece of candy,” said Kylie. “And then I would march my a** to the kitchen and get a box of raisins and drop that right in that bag.”

While it seemed this statement was in good humor, Kylie doubled down, offering parents some helpful advice.

“Guys, raise your kids right,” Kylie said. “That’s the best advice I can give you. I’m not going to tell you how to parent your kids, but this is where I draw the line. Ooh, maybe like an old avocado. I consider it. If you know, you know, there’s always at least one far-gone avocado in my kitchen. One. At any given time. Yeah, I stand by all that. Yup, that’s that.”

Kylie herself is obviously a Philadelphia Eagles fan, given that Jason is a retired Eagles center. But she is also quite fond of the New York Giants, as well as their fanbase, who also hate the Cowboys. In a March 2025 episode of “Not Gonna Lie,” she revealed she has a special connection to Giants fans.

“For some reason, Giants fans meet my husband, they have like a truth serum and they immediately say, ‘I have to be honest I’m a Giants fan,’” said Kylie. “And I’m like, ‘Everyone has their flaws but we can agree: f*** the Cowboys.”


The Cowboys and the Eagles will once again face each other on Sunday, Nov. 23 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

Jason Kelce, wife Kylie Kelce, and their three daughters / Kylie Kelce/Instagram

