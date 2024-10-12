Travis Kelce upstages Taylor Swift with screaming fans on viral date night
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been enjoying quality time together over the past few days — but their love has taken their star power to new heights.
During a date night out in New York City, Kelce and Swift enjoyed dinner with fellow celebrity couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. As fans have been known to camp out outside of restaurants where Swift may be dining, it appears these fans may have been there to see the Kansas City Chiefs linebacker.
In a fan-shot video, the couples are seen exiting a restaurant and walking into a limo. Fans scream in excitement for everyone, but as Kelce is the last to enter the limo, a fan yells “87! 87! Go Chiefs!”
Both Kelce and Swift have been keeping busy this fall. Outside of football, Kelce is starring in FX’s “Grotesquerie” and is also hosting Prime Video’s “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?” — which premieres Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Meanwhile, Swift is gearing up for the final leg of her “Eras Tour,” which resumes in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, Oct. 18.
Though Swift had missed two games this season, she made a return to Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, wearing a charming checkered dress.
Perhaps the power couple can squeeze in just a little bit more quality time before Swift hits the road again, especially as the Chiefs are currently in a bye week.
