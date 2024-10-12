The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Travis Kelce upstages Taylor Swift with screaming fans on viral date night

The power couple's star power is undeniable, and their romance has taken their fame to new heights.

Alex Gonzalez

Sep 8, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce look on in the men’s singles final of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. / Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been enjoying quality time together over the past few days — but their love has taken their star power to new heights.

RELATED: Donna Kelce explains why Taylor Swift and her son Travis Kelce are perfect for each other

During a date night out in New York City, Kelce and Swift enjoyed dinner with fellow celebrity couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. As fans have been known to camp out outside of restaurants where Swift may be dining, it appears these fans may have been there to see the Kansas City Chiefs linebacker.

In a fan-shot video, the couples are seen exiting a restaurant and walking into a limo. Fans scream in excitement for everyone, but as Kelce is the last to enter the limo, a fan yells “87! 87! Go Chiefs!”

Both Kelce and Swift have been keeping busy this fall. Outside of football, Kelce is starring in FX’s “Grotesquerie” and is also hosting Prime Video’s “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?” — which premieres Wednesday, Oct. 16.

Meanwhile, Swift is gearing up for the final leg of her “Eras Tour,” which resumes in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, Oct. 18.

Though Swift had missed two games this season, she made a return to Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, wearing a charming checkered dress. 

RELATED: Travis Kelce prepared for his 'Grotesquerie' role with this advice from Taylor Swift

Perhaps the power couple can squeeze in just a little bit more quality time before Swift hits the road again, especially as the Chiefs are currently in a bye week.

