Trevor Lawrence's wife wears sparkly ‘16’ crazy fit for Jaguars' AFC South title

Trevor Lawrence led the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 13-4 regular season record and the AFC South crown on Sunday with the big win over the Tennessee Titans. His wife Marissa was there to cheer him on while wearing a crazy fit.

In the 41-7 win on Sunday, Lawrence threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns.

After the game, the team gave him some grillz to commemorate the division title.

Trevor Lawrence is a true Florida Man now



He’ll now turn his attention to Wild Card Weekend with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills coming to town.

While Lawrence has stood out all season, his wife Marissa Lawrence has as well like when she went wild in the perfect Jaguars fit. She’s also adorably dressed up their baby girl Shae for a game.

On Sunday, she rocked the sweet “16” all-black fit.

She also had baby Shae matching mom.

Marissa Lawrence/Instagram

Dad would also pose with them in an adorable family moment.

Marissa Lawrence/Instagram

A true love story:

Trevor and Marissa Have known each other since the 5th grade in Georgia. They became high school sweethearts and dated since the sophomore year.

The got married in 2021 in South Carolina near Clemson where he played football.

They had their only child Shae just in January.

