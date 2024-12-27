US gymnast Skye Blakely shares never-before-seen pics from Nike photoshoot
Skye Blakely is a rising star in gymnastics who was on her way to qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics, but an injury to her right Achilles tendon forced her to withdraw from the Olympic Trials.
The 19-year-old is set to join the Florida Gators gymnastics team.
But first, she enjoyed the holiday in London for an epic photoshoot with Nike for its new collection with Isamaya Beauty.
Ahead of the new year, Skye shared some never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes photos from the making of the epic photoshoot in the UK.
Now, it's time to gear up for her time in Gainesville.
Before withdrawing from Olympic Trials with her Achilles injury, Skye has had a decorated gymnastics career.
At the 2024 National Championships, she finished second in the all-around behind the GOAT Simone Biles. She also finished in second on the vault and third on the uneven bars and balance beam.
Skye is a two-time gold medalist in the World Championships as part of Team USA in the team all-around, and earned three medals at the 2022 Pan American Championships in Rio de Janeiro -- silver in team all-around, and bronze medals in individual all-around and floor exercise.
It will be exciting to see what Skye can achieve at the collegiate level before making a run at another Olympic Games.
