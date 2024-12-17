Livvy Dunne, Paul Skenes share adorable moment after LSU gymnastics showcase
LSU gymnastics and social media star Livvy Dunne is back on the mats for her fifth and final year of eligibility as the Tigers look to repeat as national champions.
Livvy and her teammates have been gearing up for the season and showed where they stand this week during LSU's Gym 101 showcase.
While Livvy has been jetting across the country in support of her boyfriend Paul Skenes, it was the Pittsburgh Pirates ace's turn to return to the father and return to Baton Rouge to cheer her on.
She shared an adorable photo of the two after the showcase with Skenes getting up and close for a sweet moment.
Expect to see a lot of Skenes showing his support for Livvy throughout the season.
Livvy's return to LSU comes after she expressed her renewed love for gymnastics over the summer.
“This past year I found a renewed love of the sport. I had trained a lot in the off season, so I felt really strong and healthy from the start and ready to contribute,” Dunne wrote at the time. “I really enjoyed the dynamic of the team this year and it all came together well. Winning the national championships was a great team accomplishment, but I feel like I have more to give as an individual competitor.”
“I’ve seen how important women’s sports are to the younger generation, and I want to be part of always advocating for those opportunities.”
The Tigers finished off an incredible season with Aleah Finnegan lifting LSU to its first-ever NCAA Championship in gymnastics. Finnegan clinched the title with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam. LSU's final rotation earned a score of 49.7625, the highest mark in program history and an NCAA Championship record.
As they gear up for a run at back-to-back titles, you can expect to see the rings continue to flash around to remind everyone that the Tigers are the team to beat.
