Kobe Bryant’s USC daughter Natalia posts epic JuJu Watkins tribute after UCLA win
If there was a female version of Kobe Bryant, USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins could be it. The way the USC sophomore plays is very reminiscent of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend. Kobe’s oldest daughter Natalia Bryant goes to USC and recognized Watkins’ greatness on Thursday night.
Natalia, 22, is the oldest daughter of Kobe. She’s a film student at USC and model who has wowed with her sorority look, and her sophisticated campus fit while at the school.
JuJu, like Kobe, is a Nike athlete. She has that Mamba Mentality on the court as well.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia promote release of fire new Kobe All-Star shoes
Natalia clearly is a Watkins fan and bleeds cardinal and gold because right after No. 6 USC defeated rival and the No.1 UCLA Bruins, she posted the most epic photo of JuJu right after.
What an unreal photo. She also tagged Watkins in it.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia matches mom Vanessa in Eagles fit to honor dad
USC downed undefeated UCLA 71-60 at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California, and Watkins shined with 38 points, 11 rebounds, and eight blocks.
JuJu is only a sophomore and is already almost a lock to be the WNBA No. 1 pick when she finishes college. She’s averaging 23.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. She plays the game with that Mamba mentality.
Kobe’s daughter Natalia recognizes the greatness of Watkins, and no doubt Kobe would’ve, too.
