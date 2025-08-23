The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant has tear-jerking birthday message for husband Kobe

The late Los Angeles Lakers legend would’ve turned 47 on Saturday.

Matt Ryan

Mar 9, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (left) and wife Vanessa Bryant attend an NHL game between the Washington Capitals and the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center.
Mar 9, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (left) and wife Vanessa Bryant attend an NHL game between the Washington Capitals and the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kobe Bryant would’ve turned 47 on this Saturday, August 23, if his life wasn’t cut short in the helicopter crash in 2020 that also claimed his daughter Gigi and seven others. His widow Vanessa Bryant celebrated him with a tear-jerking message on Instagram.

Vanessa, now 43, has had to raise their three other daughters in Natalia, 22, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6, since and has done an amazing job carrying on Kobe’s legacy and family. The whole family was in fact just honored for Kobe Bryant bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium for Kobe’s favorite team the Los Angeles Dodgers. His daughter Bianka crushed her first pitch, while Capri got the crowd fired up on the mic.

The family of Kobe Bryant, widow Vanessa Bryant and daughters Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant and Natalia Bryant. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Natalia also just starred in a sick Nike commercial with New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson for dad’s newest shoes, the Kobe 3 Protro. She and mom, who look like twins, also passed out Kobe sneakers to underprivileged kids before school started.

No doubt, the Los Angeles Lakers legend would be proud of his family.

On Saturday, Vanessa posted a picture of them in Italy with this heart-melting message: “We love and miss you and Gigi so much. Sending our love to you. Happy birthday, baby. @kobebryant ❤️”

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

She accompanied it with the song “Sending My Love” by Zhané.

It’s hard to believe now 6 birthdays have gone by since Kobe passed away. He’s no doubt smiling down with Gigi on their family on this day.

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

