Vanessa Bryant has tear-jerking birthday message for husband Kobe
Kobe Bryant would’ve turned 47 on this Saturday, August 23, if his life wasn’t cut short in the helicopter crash in 2020 that also claimed his daughter Gigi and seven others. His widow Vanessa Bryant celebrated him with a tear-jerking message on Instagram.
Vanessa, now 43, has had to raise their three other daughters in Natalia, 22, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6, since and has done an amazing job carrying on Kobe’s legacy and family. The whole family was in fact just honored for Kobe Bryant bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium for Kobe’s favorite team the Los Angeles Dodgers. His daughter Bianka crushed her first pitch, while Capri got the crowd fired up on the mic.
Natalia also just starred in a sick Nike commercial with New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson for dad’s newest shoes, the Kobe 3 Protro. She and mom, who look like twins, also passed out Kobe sneakers to underprivileged kids before school started.
No doubt, the Los Angeles Lakers legend would be proud of his family.
On Saturday, Vanessa posted a picture of them in Italy with this heart-melting message: “We love and miss you and Gigi so much. Sending our love to you. Happy birthday, baby. @kobebryant ❤️”
She accompanied it with the song “Sending My Love” by Zhané.
It’s hard to believe now 6 birthdays have gone by since Kobe passed away. He’s no doubt smiling down with Gigi on their family on this day.
