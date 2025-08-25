Vanessa Bryant shows off fire ‘diamond’ sparkly Kobe 3 Protro sneakers
Kobe Bryant’s daughter stars in an amazing Nike commercial with New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson previewing her dad Kobe Bryant’s newest sneaker. Kobe’s widow Vanessa Bryant also dropped a new shoe on Kobe Bryant Day that certainly sparkles.
The 22-year-old Natalia, who is the oldest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa, just graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in film and works as a professional model. She put both to good use in the ad and then her photo wearing the sick Kobe 3 Protro kicks with a stunning white miniskirt.
RELATED: Natalia Bryant shares 3-word birthday post to dad Kobe with sweet throwback photo
After celebrating Kobe’s would-be 47th birthday on August 23 where Vanessa had a tear-jerking note for her late husband and daughter Gigi who both passed in the helicopter crash of 2020, she posted tributes to her husband all day long on the 24th on her social media. Her first look at these diamond Kobe 3s, though, was a fire move to end the day. She wrote, “Diamante 💎“ on the post, which is diamond in Spanish and also Natalia’s middle name. She then showcased these Nike stunners.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant rocks beautiful Kobe sneaker color matching Disney character
You can see the difference between the bedazzled look she dropped and the ones Nike and Natalia showed.
The question is are those custom kicks just for her, or actual ones that will retail? Regardless, they are fire from Vanessa who is a great ambassador for Kobe’s sneakers.
