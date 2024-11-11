Vanessa Bryant, Jessica Alba have glam fit-off in side-by-side stunning gowns
Vanessa Bryant stands out on her own with her beauty and beautfiful outfits. Put her together with star actress Jessica Alba, and it’s a glam fit-off for the ages.
Speaking of ages, Vanessa — the wife of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant — is ageless at 42. She’s recently crushed her fit at a swanky Indian wedding with daughter Natalia in a stunning dress.
On Saturday, she continued to prove age is just a number at the Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell held in West Hollywood in a gorgeous glittery low-cut gold gown. While there, Vanessa snapped a side-by-side photo with all-world singer and bestie Ciara, and then was hugged on by Alba, barely avoiding a fashion failure. Vanessa also posed with the A-list actress in a truly jaw-dropping fit-off.
Wow, both women look absolutely incredible. They both have the low-cut gowns on with Alba, who looks unreal as well for 43, in a more sheer look than Bryant’s. Both take home a “W” in this photo.
When Vanessa isn’t going out and dueling A-list actresses with her fits, she’s taking care of daughters Bianka, 7, and Capri, 5 at home.
Saturday’s encounter with Alba was truly a memorable one for Vanessa that her kids can talk about for a long time.
