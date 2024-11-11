The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant, Jessica Alba have glam fit-off in side-by-side stunning gowns

The wife of the late Kobe Bryant and the A-list actress pose in jaw-dropping fits.

Matt Ryan

Vanessa Bryant arrives at the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell held at the Pacific Design Center on November 9, 2024 in West Hollywood.
Vanessa Bryant arrives at the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell held at the Pacific Design Center on November 9, 2024 in West Hollywood. / IMAGO/NurPhoto

Vanessa Bryant stands out on her own with her beauty and beautfiful outfits. Put her together with star actress Jessica Alba, and it’s a glam fit-off for the ages.

Speaking of ages, Vanessa — the wife of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant — is ageless at 42. She’s recently crushed her fit at a swanky Indian wedding with daughter Natalia in a stunning dress.

On Saturday, she continued to prove age is just a number at the Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell held in West Hollywood in a gorgeous glittery low-cut gold gown. While there, Vanessa snapped a side-by-side photo with all-world singer and bestie Ciara, and then was hugged on by Alba, barely avoiding a fashion failure. Vanessa also posed with the A-list actress in a truly jaw-dropping fit-off.

Vanessa Bryant and Jessica Alba
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Wow, both women look absolutely incredible. They both have the low-cut gowns on with Alba, who looks unreal as well for 43, in a more sheer look than Bryant’s. Both take home a “W” in this photo.

When Vanessa isn’t going out and dueling A-list actresses with her fits, she’s taking care of daughters Bianka, 7, and Capri, 5 at home.

Saturday’s encounter with Alba was truly a memorable one for Vanessa that her kids can talk about for a long time.

