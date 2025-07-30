Vanessa Bryant loves WNBA star A’ja Wilson’s Kobe-inspired ‘Mamba’ fit in LA
A’ja Wilson’s pregame fit for the Las Vegas Aces road game vs. the Los Angeles Sparks paid tribute to late Kobe Bryant and daughter Gigi Bryant. His wife and her mother loved it on social media.
The three-time WNBA MVP is a Nike athlete like Kobe and has her own signature sneakers, the A’One that she just released a sorority edition. She previously rocked some pink hair to match her signature first shoe.
Wilson, 28, also knows how to crush a fit like her schoolgirl look, and this WNBA All-Star weekend orange carpet stunner below.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant's 'Mamba' brand gets unreal Nike honor on new FC Barcelona kits
Wilson paid homage to Kobe and Gigi, aka Mambacita, with her pregame “Mamba” fit that Vanessa also posted on Instagram Stories.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant excited USC lands No. 1 women’s basketball recruit Saniyah Hall
The 43-year-old Vanessa then dropped the ❤️on this photo:
What an awesome look by Wilson who is one of the game’s greats. She’s a big Kobe fan and uses one of his quotes for motivation.
Gigi would’ve been in college right now at 19 years old — she aimed to play for the UConn Huskies.
Vanessa and her family are big supporters of women’s basketball and the WNBA. They were just all at a New York Liberty game in Brooklyn where they sat courtside for the game.
Too bad Vanessa and her daughters weren’t courtside in LA for this one with Wilson’s cool tribute to Kobe and Gigi.
