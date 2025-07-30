The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant loves WNBA star A’ja Wilson’s Kobe-inspired ‘Mamba’ fit in LA

The WNBA superstar has an ode to Kobe and Gigi with her pregame look vs. the Sparks.

Matt Ryan

Vanessa Bryant before the ceremonial first pitch prior to the regular season MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves.
Vanessa Bryant before the ceremonial first pitch prior to the regular season MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

A’ja Wilson’s pregame fit for the Las Vegas Aces road game vs. the Los Angeles Sparks paid tribute to late Kobe Bryant and daughter Gigi Bryant. His wife and her mother loved it on social media.

The three-time WNBA MVP is a Nike athlete like Kobe and has her own signature sneakers, the A’One that she just released a sorority edition. She previously rocked some pink hair to match her signature first shoe.

Wilson, 28, also knows how to crush a fit like her schoolgirl look, and this WNBA All-Star weekend orange carpet stunner below.

RELATED: Kobe Bryant's 'Mamba' brand gets unreal Nike honor on new FC Barcelona kits

A’ja Wilso
A’ja crushed the WNBA All-Star orange carpet. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Wilson paid homage to Kobe and Gigi, aka Mambacita, with her pregame “Mamba” fit that Vanessa also posted on Instagram Stories.

A’ja Wilson
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant excited USC lands No. 1 women’s basketball recruit Saniyah Hall

The 43-year-old Vanessa then dropped the ❤️on this photo:

A’ja Wilson
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

What an awesome look by Wilson who is one of the game’s greats. She’s a big Kobe fan and uses one of his quotes for motivation.

Gigi would’ve been in college right now at 19 years old — she aimed to play for the UConn Huskies.

Vanessa and her family are big supporters of women’s basketball and the WNBA. They were just all at a New York Liberty game in Brooklyn where they sat courtside for the game.

The Bryant family
The Bryants / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Too bad Vanessa and her daughters weren’t courtside in LA for this one with Wilson’s cool tribute to Kobe and Gigi.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

New WNBA besties: Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese crush duo locker room dance

Love on the links: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit

Who’s that girl?: LeBron James’ wife Savannah looks unrecognizable with new ‘do

Proud bro: Josh Allen is emotional proud brother for sister’s Bills’ inspired baby news

Windy City stopper?: Northwestern shows off snow-proof most expensive CFB stadium

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion