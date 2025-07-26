Vanessa Bryant excited USC lands No. 1 women’s basketball recruit Saniyah Hall
USC Trojans women’s basketball is on fire with its recruiting. So on fire that even Vanessa Bryant took notice.
USC just landed its third No. 1 overall recruit in the last four seasons starting with superstar JuJu Watkins in 2023, and then adding incoming freshman Jazzy Davidson. Now, it added Saniyah Hall for the class of 2026.
The wife of Kobe Bryant is a big fan of women’s basketball and their oldest daughter Natalia Bryant just graduated from USC with a degree in film. Mom was even spotted sitting courtside with her daughter rooting on the Trojans.
Vanessa has also gifted the team and players Kobe’s sneakers. Watkins was even seen wearing the Kobe 6 All-Star “Sail” sneakers at a game as well.
As a fan, Vanessa certainly liked the news of Hall out of Ohio picking USC over other top programs.
Vanessa and Kobe’s daughter Gigi was quite the player before she died in the tragic helicopter crash with dad in 2020 and was dead set on being a UConn Huskies player. After UConn won the national championship, Vanessa paid tribute to them with an amazing message involving Gigi.
Vanessa might be witnessing USC as a national champion soon with the classes they are building in Los Angeles.
