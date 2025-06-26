Aces' A'ja Wilson rocks fancy schoolgirl fit before setting big WNBA record
School's out for summer? Not for A'ja Wilson, who brought the preppy schoolgirl vibe in the Aces' latest Instagram post — amid a history-making honor.
In the carousel of photos, posted on Wednesday, June 25, Wilson donned a baby blue argyle vest, which she wore over a sheer long-sleeve shirt, its collar peeking out in traditional style. The WNBA star paired her top(s) with a classic white pleated skirt that matched her white socks and sneakers. She completed the fit with pigtails, a pair of thick-rimmed glasses and a tan Louis Vuitton purse.
"Grading this an A+," the Aces captioned the images and video. But it wasn't just the Las Vegas team who complimented Wilson's look — her fans couldn't stop gushing over it as well.
"Her stylist puts her in the cutest fits!" one person praised in the comments section of the post.
"Oh now she's just adorable... 🥰," another fan penned.
Wilson's latest fit drop comes amid a historic WNBA honor. That same day, the two-time Olympic gold medalist became the fastest WNBA player in history to reach 5,000 points — which she amassed over 230 games.
It's been a strong week for Wilson, who also hard-launched her relationship with Miami Heat starBam Adebayo,
