Aces Star A'ja Wilson Reveals Which Kobe Bryant Quote She Uses for Motivation
In seven years in the WNBA, Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson has done it all. She has two MVP awards, two championships, and six All-Star appearances—to go with her four All-America accolades at South Carolina and three gold medals in FIBA play.
What makes her truly great, however, is the fact that she seems unsatisfied with these accolades. On Monday, Wilson discussed her drive for greatness with Megan Armstrong for Uproxx—and the quote from Hall of Fame guard Kobe Bryant motivating her this season.
"It’s actually my phone’s screensaver. Kobe said, 'Rest at the end, not in the middle,'" Wilson said. "And that is something that I really approached this year with."
Bryant borrowed that mantra from his high school English teacher, and discussed it while accepting an Icon Award at the ESPYs in 2016.
With the Aces 16-8 in 2024 and the United States about to begin its Olympic campaign, Wilson appears to have no intention of letting up, either.
"I just keep telling myself, 'Rest at the end, not in the middle.' I just keep playing, and I keep pushing through," Wilson said. "Trying to push through these walls, so that I can push through (them) for my teammates so they know that they can push through (them). That’s what’s making me play at this level, and I’m having so much fun doing it."