Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia looks like mom Vanessa in latest post

The oldest daughter of the Lakers legend shares a photo where she looks like a young Vanessa.

Natalia Bryant arrives at the 7th Annual REVOLVE Festival 2024 during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival.
Natalia Bryant arrives at the 7th Annual REVOLVE Festival 2024 during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival. / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia looks so much like her mom Vanessa.

The two recently have been hanging out a lot together as well. Natalia, 21, and Vanessa, 42, were seen at a swanky Indian wedding where they looked like sisters. Then they had mother-daughter bonding time at the Los Angeles Dodgers NLCS clincher where they rocked their Dodgers gear together. Finally, mom posted the most adorable Halloween costume photos with Natalia and her two other daughters, Bianka 7, and Capri, 5.

Natalia has become so grown on her own as well. She’s a film student at USC and a model. She’s shown off her smooth dance moves, while also her more adult side in a naughty Halloween costume away from the family.

On Sunday, she shared a birthday wish post to her friend where the resemblance to mom is striking.

Natalia Bryant
Natalia Bryant and friend / Natalia Bryant/Instagram

Here’s a young Vanessa in 1999 with Kobe for comparison of their faces.

Amazing and so sad to see the Los Angeles Lakers legend in photos with happy times knowing he’s since passed. He’d be so proud of the mother Vanessa is and the young lady Natalia has grown into.

