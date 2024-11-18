Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia looks like mom Vanessa in latest post
Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia looks so much like her mom Vanessa.
The two recently have been hanging out a lot together as well. Natalia, 21, and Vanessa, 42, were seen at a swanky Indian wedding where they looked like sisters. Then they had mother-daughter bonding time at the Los Angeles Dodgers NLCS clincher where they rocked their Dodgers gear together. Finally, mom posted the most adorable Halloween costume photos with Natalia and her two other daughters, Bianka 7, and Capri, 5.
Natalia has become so grown on her own as well. She’s a film student at USC and a model. She’s shown off her smooth dance moves, while also her more adult side in a naughty Halloween costume away from the family.
RELATED: Ciara, Vanessa Bryant dazzle side-by-side in all-white and glittery gold fits
On Sunday, she shared a birthday wish post to her friend where the resemblance to mom is striking.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant’s $10 million California mansion exudes luxury
Here’s a young Vanessa in 1999 with Kobe for comparison of their faces.
Amazing and so sad to see the Los Angeles Lakers legend in photos with happy times knowing he’s since passed. He’d be so proud of the mother Vanessa is and the young lady Natalia has grown into.
