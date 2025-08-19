Natalia Bryant previews Kobe 3 Protro sneakers in stunning all-white miniskirt fit
22-year-old Natalia Bryant is representing her dad Kobe Bryant by promoting his sick new Nike sneakers in epic fashion.
The oldest daughter of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend just graduated college from the University of Southern California with a degree in film where she had an amazing tribute to her father on grad day, and shared a sweet moment with mom Vanessa Bryant.
Natalia and Vanessa have promoted some sweet Kobe kicks before including his All-Star Kobe 6 “Sails” that were released earlier this year. They were also just together giving out a bunch of Kobe sneakers to the community in Los Angeles.
The new Kobe 3 Protro shoes that drop on August 23 and they are stunning.
Natalia actually stars in a Nike commercial with New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson to preview the release.
She also took to her Instagram wearing them in an all-white miniskirt jaw-dropping fit.
Natalia also works as a professional model and has shown off her high-end fashion sense like her Oscars party dress.
When she’s not modeling or in commercials, she’s helping mom with sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5. The family was just at a Los Angeles Dodgers game for dad’s bobblehead night, which featured his Dodgers Kobe shoes on it.
What better way to promote the new Kobe shoes drop than have his daughter promoting them for Nike?
