Vanessa Bryant shows off fire-red dress in Kobe ESPYs throwback moment
Wednesday night was the 2025 ESPYs in Los Angeles, California, with a lot of amazing fashion on the red carpet like gymnast Jordan Chiles and her stunning minidress, and UConn Huskies star Azzi Fudd and her eye-catching purple look. In the spirit of the night, Vanessa Bryant shared a memory of her late husband Kobe Bryant accepting his award in 2016 while showing off her sizzling red dress.
After retiring in April of 2016 from the Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe was awarded the Icon Award at the ESPYs that year. He had an epic speech. Vanessa showed him the love on her Instagram with just one heart emoji.
Vanessa also shared a video of Magic Johnson’s speech on Kobe’s final game where he dropped 60 points. In fact, she’s been posting a lot of Kobe tributes of late like a heartwarming one with his daughters Natalia and Gigi — who tragically passed with dad in the helicopter crash of 2020 — when he won his fifth and final championship.
In the same video tribute of Kobe at the ESPYs that she posted, it cut away to her in the crowd in her summer-hot red dress that stole the show.
Here’s another look at her dress with Kobe that night.
Nine years later Vanessa is still bringing it with her fire-red fits that no doubt would have Kobe smiling like above.
