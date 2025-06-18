Vanessa Bryant shares heart-melting picture of Kobe with her, daughters Gigi, Natalia
As anniversaries of Kobe Bryant’s Los Angeles Lakers past continue to come about, his wife Vanessa Bryant is keeping his memories alive through amazing photos. This time, it’s a heart-melting one of daughters Gianna “Gigi” and Natalia.
It was no doubt a tough weekend for Vanessa and her three daughters Natalia, 22, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5, as Father’s Day came and went. Vanessa shared a tearjerking tribute to her husband in a throwback photo of the family together while she was pregnant.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant flashes ginormous Kobe ring in sweetest selfie with bestie Ciara
Vanessa has been spending a lot of quality time with her girls lately like for Natalia’s big University of Southern California graduation where Natalia wore a beautiful white dress and had a tribute to dad on her stole, and then the whole family hit up a New York Liberty game and NYC where they posed with a much taller Angel Reese from the Chicago Sky and went to Central Park where Vanessa wore the perfect summer yellow dress. They also just went to Disneyland where she rocked an awesome color of Kobe sneakers to match a Disney character.
RELATED: Natalia Bryant flashes perfect smile with mom Vanessa, sisters, tiny dog in NYC
As the NBA Finals are currently going on between the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder, Vanessa has shared Kobe’s accomplishments like this iconic photo of his last NBA championship. Speaking of that championship, she now shared another moment this time from the 2010 NBA Championship Parade in Los Angeles, California, that ended at then Staples Center where Kobe was with her and daughters Natalia and Gigi.
The Lakers had just beaten the hated Boston Celtics in a grueling, epic 7-game series to claim Kobe’s fifth and final ring. He shared his the moment with his family and flashed his championship smile.
It’s also heartbreaking to see this as he and Gigi lost their lives in the tragic helicopter crash in 2020. Gigi would’ve been 19 now and even could’ve won a championship as a freshman with the UConn Huskies.
While Kobe and Gigi are gone, their memories will forever remain through photos like these. Thanks Vanessa for sharing.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Totes adorbs: Hailee Steinfeld drops first official photo from Josh Allen wedding
Speaking of adorbs: Josh Allen gives rare comment on Steinfeld’s wedding post
No way!: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over WNBA star Paige Bueckers meeting
Secret wedding?: Aaron Rodgers’ first official Steelers photo sparks marriage rumors
New sweet digs: Aaron Rodgers buys insane Pittsburgh mansion with unreal amenities