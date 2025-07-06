Vanessa Bryant sends ‘hermano’ Pau Gasol sweet birthday wish in photo with Natalia
The Bryant family has remained super close to former Los Angeles Lakers star Pau Gasol and his family since the death of Kobe Bryant and Gigi in the 2020 helipcopter crash. On Gasol’s big 45th birthday this Sunday, July 6, Vanessa shared a sweet post for her “hermano” Pau.
Pau and his wife Catherine have been there for Vanessa and her kids, who call him and her “uncle” and “aunt,” sending a sweet birthday post for Vanessa, and giving her a heartwarming gift on her and Kobe’s anniversary. Vanessa, 43, has returned the favor with an amazing Christmas gift, and sending them a pair of Gigi’s special Kobe sneakers.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant gives special Kobe shoutout on Fourth of July
The families even took a winter ski trip together where Natalia and Vanessa matched in all-black fits, and the little ones Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6, hung out with the Gasol kids.
For Pau’s birthday, Vanessa shared this amazing photo with Pau and Natalia all together.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant looks just like sister Sophie in jeans fits on family Disney trip
On the Instagram post, Vanessa wrote, “Feliz cumpleaños, hermano! @paugasol 🎉🎂🎈” translating to “Happy birthday, brother.”
How adorable. Pau recently shared a 3-word message in a photo while hugging Vanessa and Kobe after winning their last championship in 2010 with the Lakers.
They really are “family for life.”
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Holy cow: Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia look amazingly similar on vacation
What a perk: Brittany Mahomes shows off baby Golden Chiefs fits from adoring fan
Frat vibes: 65-year-old Magic Johnson has epic toga party on Greece yacht with Cookie
Hollywood diet: Lakers star Luka Doncic looks completely different in skinny photo
Nice surprise: Paige Bueckers shocks ‘girlfriend’ Azzi Fudd in full cowboy fit