The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant sends ‘hermano’ Pau Gasol sweet birthday wish in photo with Natalia

The wife of Kobe Bryant wishes his former star Lakers teammate a happy birthday in an amazing post in Spanish.

Matt Ryan

March 7, 2023: Pau Gasol embraces Vanessa Bryant during his jersey retirement ceremony at halftime in the NBA.
March 7, 2023: Pau Gasol embraces Vanessa Bryant during his jersey retirement ceremony at halftime in the NBA. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The Bryant family has remained super close to former Los Angeles Lakers star Pau Gasol and his family since the death of Kobe Bryant and Gigi in the 2020 helipcopter crash. On Gasol’s big 45th birthday this Sunday, July 6, Vanessa shared a sweet post for her “hermano” Pau.

Pau and his wife Catherine have been there for Vanessa and her kids, who call him and her “uncle” and “aunt,” sending a sweet birthday post for Vanessa, and giving her a heartwarming gift on her and Kobe’s anniversary. Vanessa, 43, has returned the favor with an amazing Christmas gift, and sending them a pair of Gigi’s special Kobe sneakers.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant gives special Kobe shoutout on Fourth of July

Vanessa Bryant, Max Gasol
Vanessa Bryant, Max Gasol / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

The families even took a winter ski trip together where Natalia and Vanessa matched in all-black fits, and the little ones Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6, hung out with the Gasol kids.

For Pau’s birthday, Vanessa shared this amazing photo with Pau and Natalia all together.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant looks just like sister Sophie in jeans fits on family Disney trip

Vanessa, Natalia, Pau
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

On the Instagram post, Vanessa wrote, “Feliz cumpleaños, hermano! @paugasol 🎉🎂🎈” translating to “Happy birthday, brother.”

How adorable. Pau recently shared a 3-word message in a photo while hugging Vanessa and Kobe after winning their last championship in 2010 with the Lakers.

They really are “family for life.”

Gasol and Bryant families
The Gasols and the Bryants / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Holy cow: Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia look amazingly similar on vacation

What a perk: Brittany Mahomes shows off baby Golden Chiefs fits from adoring fan

Frat vibes: 65-year-old Magic Johnson has epic toga party on Greece yacht with Cookie

Hollywood diet: Lakers star Luka Doncic looks completely different in skinny photo

Nice surprise: Paige Bueckers shocks ‘girlfriend’ Azzi Fudd in full cowboy fit

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships