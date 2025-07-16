UConn star Azzi Fudd crushes ESPYs red carpet in stunning plunging-neckline dress
Azzi Fudd certainly knows how to make an entrance for an event. While she wasn’t with Paige Bueckers this time, she and the UConn Huskies basketball team hit the 2025 ESPYs in Los Angeles, California, in style.
Fudd, 22, helped lead UConn to its first national championship since 2016, and has since been crushing off the court like at Bueckers’ WNBA draft night where she looked unrecognizable in her glam makeover, followed by a winning shiny black cocktail dress at Bueckers’ after-party.
RELATED: Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd flex matching necklaces in latest relationship status clue
She also flexed her bikini while on a summer cruise with her whole family.
The biggest story of the summer off the court for Fudd, though, was her revealing she’s “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend” in a viral post. She’s since traveled to different Dallas Wings games to watch her play, including taking a snuggly selfie and holding hands in the arena.
While Bueckers and the Wings had a game on Wednesday and she wasn’t at the awards show, Fudd and the rest of the Huskies held it down.
RELATED: Fans thank Azzi Fudd for Paige Bueckers’ fire Nike sneakers in Caitlin Clark matchup
Her purple dress with the plunging neckline certainly was a showstopper.
The Huskies are up for “Best Team” award on the night.
Fudd, meanwhile, showed she can win “Best Dressed” on the night with her latest fashion smash.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
America!: Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld crushes USA fit enjoying beach cocktail
No way: Russell Wilson loves Ciara’s gold ‘grillz’ making her look completely different
Eerie: Vanessa Bryant shows off rare picture of her sister Sophie, Kobe in bday shoutout
USWNT star gaga: Ben Shelton’s gf Trinity Rodman mocks her viral love stare
Lux no biggie: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flexes casual Louis Vuitton fit to ‘recharge’