Vanessa Hudgens slays leggy Oscars look with MLB boyfriend
Actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens rocked her look at the Oscars with a stunning, head-turning post-party look. Hudgens pulled up to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with a special guest by her side while rocking an incredible all-black look.
Hudgens was accompanied by MLB boyfriend Cole Tucker, who is currently a free agent.
The two shared some PDA moments while the cameras were shuttering.
The event was held at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.
Hudgens and Tucker were first linked in November 2020 after being spotted holding hands in public and went IG official on Valentine's Day a few months later.
The two met in an unlikely way, with Hudgens revealing she slid into his DMs after they met on a Zoom meditation group. She revealed the information during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.
"Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes," she said. "Zoom, you've got to love it."
"He's just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am," she continues. "I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more."
During his time in MLB, Tucker has spent time with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Colorado Rockies, and, most recently, Los Angeles Angeles.
