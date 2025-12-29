Why Tom Brady oddly wore one glove for Eagles vs. Bills game that had fans bewildered

Tom Brady called the big game between the Philadelphia Eagles at the Buffalo Bills. He went viral for his choice of fashion with one glove during it, but there’s a good reason for his “fashion” choice.

The 48-year-old future Hall of Famer and seven-time Super Bowl winner is now the lead analyst for games on FOX Sports. He’s always stood out with his fashion like with his ridiculously expensive watch that had Bills quarterback Josh Allen in awe of it.

Fans noticed during the broadcast at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo that the former QB only had one glove on.

RELATED: Tom Brady’s son Jack shockingly tall beside 7-foot NBA star

Brady is used to dealing with cold weather with the New England Patriots and his time with the Michigan Wolverines.

It was around 40 degrees and pouring rain in Buffalo, so the winter gear was definitely needed. But why just one?

RELATED: Tom Brady’s tiny dog looks just like him in photo NFL legend shares

There’s a good explanation for it. Like when a quarterback only has a glove on his non-throwing hand so he can grip the ball, using the tablet with a glove on wouldn’t be easy. Brady needed that right hand for the technology the broadcast uses.

It still didn’t stop fans from having a field day with him, referencing a Bond villain, to O.J. Simpson, to Michael Jackson.

The one-gloved-hand look really helps cement Brady's Bond villain look pic.twitter.com/y4g2O4fQY9 — Jake Ciely (@allinkid) December 28, 2025

Tom Brady only wearing one glove like Michael Jackson, except his glove is black. As Michael said, it don't matter if it's black or white. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/avN3gI5REg — Mike Biddle | biddle.eth (@ActorMikeBiddle) December 28, 2025

Tom Brady paying tribute to OJ in Buffalo today. Nice pic.twitter.com/BpX25VENev — Joe (@_JoeSeppi509) December 28, 2025

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU

Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie

First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring