Tom Brady’s tiny dog looks just like him in photo NFL legend shares

Tom Brady recently went viral when he revealed he cloned one of his dogs. Now, he can create headlines with his other dog who looks like a clone of him.

The 48 year old is an avid animal lover made headlines for his new dog, Junie, who is a reincarnated version of his former beloved one, Lua, who died in December 2023. The future Hall of Famer and seven-time Super Bowl champion was harshly criticized for recreating his pit bull mix.

While Junie just came into the now Fox Sports lead NFL analyst’s life, his terrier Fluffy has been around since 2016 and was around when he won his last two Super Bowl for the New England Patriots (2017 and 2019), and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2021).

On Monday, Brady posted on his Instagram Stories a picture of Fluffy and wrote, “My Guard Dog ❤️❤️❤️.”

Tom Brady/Instagram

The tiny dog has an uncanny resemblance to dad, too, in that photo. See if you see it, too.

Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Fluffy is about the size of a football and fits perfectly into the former QB’s arms.

The dog is a family dog as it was adopted by Brady when he was with Gisele Bündchen.

Now, he just needs to bring Fluffy and Junie with him to games like he’s Kirk Herbstreit with his golden retriever Peter.

