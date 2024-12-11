Josh Allen in awe seeing Tom Brady’s ridiculously expensive watch before game
Josh Allen can afford many nice things with his salary that averages $43 million a year for the Buffalo Bills, but even he had to stop and stare at what Tom Brady was wearing on Sunday.
Allen is a simple guy. While his real estate portfolio is worth around $12 million, it includes a ridiculously cheap baller house near Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. He did just drop an unspecified amount on a ring to get engaged to Hailee Steinfeld in epic fashion, but he even wore a professional pickleball shirt while posing with Steinfeld after the loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Speaking of that game, the MVP candidate quarterback got to meet with the legendary QB Brady, who was calling the game on FOX Sports. Before the game Allen noticed something that even left him in awe: Brady’s insane luxury watch.
So what was Brady wearing that caught Allen’s eye? From insaneluxurylife, it’s “a Rolex Daytona 'Rainbow' 116595RBOW in 18k rose gold, which is one of the most sought after pieces on market. This masterpiece is set with 36 baguette-cut rainbow sapphires on bezel, 56 brilliant-cut diamonds on the case and 11 baguette-cut rainbow colored sapphires as hour markers.”
The retail price of the watch is a staggering $500,000.
Here’s a better look at Brady wearing it with Allen.
Hey, when you got it like that you can flex it like that. That’s the GOAT.
