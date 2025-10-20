Blue Jays Fans Concerned About Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s Inauspicious Pregame Outfit
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been on fire for the Blue Jays throughout the postseason.
While he was quiet during the first two games of the American League Championship Series against the Mariners, Vladdy has since gone 9-of-16 from the plate, and homered in all three of Toronto’s wins to help force Game 7 on Monday night.
Ahead of Monday’s first pitch, Guerrero made quite a bold fashion choice—one that has some Toronto sports fans extremely worried.
As Guerrero made his way to the locker room at the Rogers Centre, he was wearing an Auston Matthews Toronto Maple Leafs jersey.
While it’s hardly uncommon for sports stars to represent the heroes of other local teams in their tunnel walk, invoking the Maple Leafs ahead of a Game 7 in Toronto feels a bit like tempting fate.
Beyond their long wait for a championship in general, the Leafs have notoriously struggled with Game 7s in recent years, having lost eight straight winner-take-all playoff games.
On one hand, Guerrero’s look could be seen as a bold declaration that he is ready to take the burden of an entire city’s sports heartbreak on his shoulders and turn the ship around. On the other, it just seems like tempting fate. Sports fans voiced their concern with Vladdy’s provocative fashion choice, while others credited him for looking the pressure straight in the eye and showing no fear.
Guerrero and the Blue Jays will have their chance to reset the sports vibes across Toronto when they face off against the Mariners on Monday with a spot in the World Series on the line. First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET.