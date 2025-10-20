Blue Jays Looking To Accomplish Playoff Feat Not Done Since Yankees 29 Years Ago
The Toronto Blue Jays picked up a 6-2 victory on Sunday evening at Rogers Center over the Seattle Mariners, forcing a Game 7 in the ALCS to be played on Monday night.
Taking the mound for the Blue Jays in the winner-takes-all matchup will be Shane Bieber. Opposing him for the Mariners is George Kirby. This is the same matchup from Game 3, when Toronto won 13-4 at T-Mobile Park.
That game featured an offensive explosion by the Blue Jays, who hit five home runs and four doubles in the contest. It was a historically poor pitching performance by Seattle, who gave up statistics that have never been reached in MLB history, whether it was a regular season or postseason game.
Blue Jays Would Accomplish Rare Feat Coming Back From 2-0 Deficit
If Toronto can have a repeat performance of that level, they are going to accomplish another rare playoff feat.
As shared by Talkin’ Baseball on X, the last team to come back and win a seven-game series after losing the first two games at home was the New York Yankees in 1996. The Blue Jays could accomplish that feat after dropping the first two games of the ALCS at Rogers Center before clawing their way back into it.
This Toronto squad has had a flair for the dramatics all year long. They have the most come from behind wins in baseball and have shown a lot of grit and heart performing in their series despite the early hole.
There is a lot at stake in this game, with a trip to the World Series on the line. Seattle has never played for a championship, while 1993 was the last time that the Blue Jays won the American League pennant.
This will also be the first Game 7 that a Mariners team has ever played in. It has been a long time since Toronto played in one as well, with the 1985 ALCS being the last occurrence.
Blue Jays, Mariners Have a Ton at Stake
It will be all hands on deck for both squads. Seattle knows what it takes to win an elimination game with this much at stake. In their ALDS against the Detroit Tigers, they won a marathon 15-inning game to advance to face the Blue Jays.
The winner of tonight’s game will advance to the World Series to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. They have steamrolled their opponents thus far this postseason.
After sweeping the Cincinnati Reds in the NLWC, they eliminated the Philadelphia Phillies in four games in the NLDS. That is the same number of games it took to defeat the Milwaukee Brewers, sweeping them in the NLCS.
Facing that juggernaut will be a challenge for Toronto should they defeat the Mariners, but no one should be counting out this Blue Jays squad.