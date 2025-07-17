Paige Bueckers reacts to girlfriend Azzi Fudd's sizzling ESPYs dress after Wings game
Paige Bueckers probably wished she was with her former UConn teammates tonight, especially one in particular.
After a hard-fought home loss for the Dallas Wings to the former back-to-back WNBA champions Las Vegas Aces, 90-86, with a monster 37-point game from three-time MVP A'ja Wilson, the rookie sensation was able to sit back and catch up on Azzi Fudd's stunning plunging-neckline dress that was one of the showstoppers at the 2025 ESPYs.
RELATED: Azzi Fudd upstages UConn bestie Paige Bueckers with WNBA draft showstopper
To put it simply, Bueckers thought her girlfriend's look was smoking hot, using the equivalent emoji three times to get the point across.
RELATED: Paige Bueckers holds Azzi Fudd’s hand in adorable girlfriend video at WNBA arena
The People's Princess was there with her UConn teammates competing for the "best team" ESPY after winning the national championship, eventually losing out to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The former Gatorade national player of the year, like Paige Buckets, seemingly hard launched their relationship status last month with her 'girlfriend' iPhone cover, and ever since then, fans have followed the couple's every move.
RELATED: Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd flex matching necklaces in latest relationship status clue
And before they were officially official, Fudd unintentionally upstaged Bueckers on WNBA draft night, when the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player dazzled in a similar plunging stunner.
So while Bueckers, 23, and Fudd, 22, both lost tonight in Dallas and Los Angeles, it's obvious that they've been winning together lately.
Too bad they were so far apart to not be able to console each other.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
America!: Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld crushes USA fit enjoying beach cocktail
No way: Russell Wilson loves Ciara’s gold ‘grillz’ making her look completely different
Eerie: Vanessa Bryant shows off rare picture of her sister Sophie, Kobe in bday shoutout
USWNT star gaga: Ben Shelton’s gf Trinity Rodman mocks her viral love stare
Lux no biggie: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flexes casual Louis Vuitton fit to ‘recharge’