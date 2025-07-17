The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Paige Bueckers reacts to girlfriend Azzi Fudd's sizzling ESPYs dress after Wings game

The Dallas Wings rookie sensation had the perfect to reaction to her former UConn teammate's viral ESPYs plunging neckline dress.

Matthew Graham

David Butler II-Imagn Images

Paige Bueckers probably wished she was with her former UConn teammates tonight, especially one in particular.

After a hard-fought home loss for the Dallas Wings to the former back-to-back WNBA champions Las Vegas Aces, 90-86, with a monster 37-point game from three-time MVP A'ja Wilson, the rookie sensation was able to sit back and catch up on Azzi Fudd's stunning plunging-neckline dress that was one of the showstoppers at the 2025 ESPYs.

Azzi Fudd, Paige Bueckers
Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

To put it simply, Bueckers thought her girlfriend's look was smoking hot, using the equivalent emoji three times to get the point across.

Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd
Paige Bueckers/Instagram

The People's Princess was there with her UConn teammates competing for the "best team" ESPY after winning the national championship, eventually losing out to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Azzi Fudd
Azzi Fudd/Instagram

The former Gatorade national player of the year, like Paige Buckets, seemingly hard launched their relationship status last month with her 'girlfriend' iPhone cover, and ever since then, fans have followed the couple's every move.

Azzi Fudd
Azzi Fudd/Instagram

And before they were officially official, Fudd unintentionally upstaged Bueckers on WNBA draft night, when the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player dazzled in a similar plunging stunner.

So while Bueckers, 23, and Fudd, 22, both lost tonight in Dallas and Los Angeles, it's obvious that they've been winning together lately.

Too bad they were so far apart to not be able to console each other.

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd
Paige Bueckers/Instagram

Matthew Graham
