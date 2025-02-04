WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson shares first look at debut Nike signature sneaker
The moment Aja Wilson fans have been waiting for is finally here. The reigning WNBA MVP shared a first look at her highly-anticipated debut signature sneaker with Nike on Tuesday, February 4.
It was first announced that the Las Vegas Aces star would be getting a debut sneaker before last season after the brand unveiled her signature logo in June.
Now, we know what it will look like. And Nike delivered.
MORE: A'ja Wilson rocks flawless power suit at South Carolina jersey retirement ceremony
The Nike A'One comes in a "Pink Aura" colorway with her signature "A" logo on the back and the tongue. It will be released in May 2025.
Inside of the tongue, there is a Celtic symbols which is to honor her parents.
MORE: A'ja Wilson rocks custom AKA sweatshirt, miniskirt for Founder's Day
Nike also shared a 360-view of the A'One.
MORE: A'ja Wilson trolls Dawn Staley's ridiculously oversized hat
The fans asked, and Nike delivered. Once the A'One drops in May, it won't last long.
MORE: Bam Adebayo matches A'ja Wilson's fit at South Carolina jersey retirement
A'ja gets her debut sneaker after her third MVP season.
During her 2024 MVP run, A'ja averaged 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.6 blocks per game. Wilson led the league in points and blocks while becoming the first WNBA player in history to surpass 1,000 points in a season.
If A'ja's WNBA season wasn't impressive enough, she added a gold medal over the summer with Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley wears Daisy Dukes fit on private jet
Proud mama: Brittany Mahomes shows off daughter in adorable pink princess outfit
Geaux Tigers: Livvy Dunne rocks LSU black leotard with 3-word inspiration on front
Who are “U”?: Carson Beck’s sister cheerleader sister Kylie slays tiny crop-top
Super bore: Hailee Steinfeld, with no Josh Allen, appears to take shot at SB teams