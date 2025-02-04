The Athlete Lifestyle logo

WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson shares first look at debut Nike signature sneaker

A'ja Wilson's signature sneaker, the Nike A'One has finally arrived after months of anticipation.

A'ja Wilson arrives at the NBA In-Season Tournament.
A'ja Wilson arrives at the NBA In-Season Tournament. / IMAGO / Cover-Images
In this story:

The moment Aja Wilson fans have been waiting for is finally here. The reigning WNBA MVP shared a first look at her highly-anticipated debut signature sneaker with Nike on Tuesday, February 4.

It was first announced that the Las Vegas Aces star would be getting a debut sneaker before last season after the brand unveiled her signature logo in June.

Now, we know what it will look like. And Nike delivered.

The Nike A'One comes in a "Pink Aura" colorway with her signature "A" logo on the back and the tongue. It will be released in May 2025.

Inside of the tongue, there is a Celtic symbols which is to honor her parents.

Nike also shared a 360-view of the A'One.

The fans asked, and Nike delivered. Once the A'One drops in May, it won't last long.

A'ja gets her debut sneaker after her third MVP season.

During her 2024 MVP run, A'ja averaged 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.6 blocks per game. Wilson led the league in points and blocks while becoming the first WNBA player in history to surpass 1,000 points in a season.

If A'ja's WNBA season wasn't impressive enough, she added a gold medal over the summer with Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

