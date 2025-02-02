The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bam Adebayo matches A'ja Wilson's fit at South Carolina jersey retirement

NBA star Bam Adebayo hit a viral buzzer-beater to lift the Miami Heat to victory before making a quick turnaround to support A'ja Wilson's special moment.

Josh Sanchez

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo enters Frost Bank Center before a game against the San Antonio Spurs.
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo enters Frost Bank Center before a game against the San Antonio Spurs. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's been a busy 24 hours for NBA star Bam Adebayo. After nailing a buzzer-beater to give the Miami Heat a big win over the San Antonio Spurs, he pulled up to Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina for a special moment.

That moment was for reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, who was honored with a jersey retirement ceremony by the South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday afternoon.

The duo has had dating rumors surrounding them for months, with the rumors reigniting at the 2024 Paris Olympics when they would attend each other's games and share their own unique handshakes.

MORE: A'ja Wilson rocks flawless power suit at South Carolina jersey retirement ceremony

Adebayo was sitting next to Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray, who was teammates with A'ja on the Gamecocks' national championship-winning team.

Gray was wearing a long-sleeve shirt with A'ja's SLAM Magazine cover, while social media immediately pointed out the similar outfits that A'ja and Adebayo were rocking.

Bam Adebayo, A'ja wilson jersey retirement
Julia Westerman on X

MORE: A'ja Wilson trolls Dawn Staley's ridiculously oversized hat

Bam Adebayo, A'ja wilson jersey retirement
Julia Westerman on X

A'ja and Bam are continuously trolled by the likes of NBA reporter Taylor Rooks and a preseason graphic from Bleacher Report. Even the Miami Heat trolled them.

Late last season, the dating rumors were reignited when Wilson and Adebayo attended the statue unveiling of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade together.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Wow mama: Livvy Dunne’s mom steals daughter’s spotlight in adorable selfie

Plus huh: Ex-Georgia QB Carson Beck is awkward Miami cheerleader for Cavinder gf

Bronx bombshell: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks Yankees cap, baller fur coat in NYC look

Moving on: Tom Brady’s ex Gisle Bundchen shows off baby bump with happy message

Upstate royalty: Hailee Steinfeld in ‘new’ Bills gear proves why she’s Buffalo queen

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Fashion