Bam Adebayo matches A'ja Wilson's fit at South Carolina jersey retirement
It's been a busy 24 hours for NBA star Bam Adebayo. After nailing a buzzer-beater to give the Miami Heat a big win over the San Antonio Spurs, he pulled up to Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina for a special moment.
That moment was for reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, who was honored with a jersey retirement ceremony by the South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday afternoon.
The duo has had dating rumors surrounding them for months, with the rumors reigniting at the 2024 Paris Olympics when they would attend each other's games and share their own unique handshakes.
Adebayo was sitting next to Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray, who was teammates with A'ja on the Gamecocks' national championship-winning team.
Gray was wearing a long-sleeve shirt with A'ja's SLAM Magazine cover, while social media immediately pointed out the similar outfits that A'ja and Adebayo were rocking.
A'ja and Bam are continuously trolled by the likes of NBA reporter Taylor Rooks and a preseason graphic from Bleacher Report. Even the Miami Heat trolled them.
Late last season, the dating rumors were reignited when Wilson and Adebayo attended the statue unveiling of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade together.
