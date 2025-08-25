WNBA rookie Hailey Van Lith's dramatic new makeover causes big stir
Hailey Van Lith decided it was time for a change. The WNBA rookie changed up her look In a big way while the season is still going for a Chicago Sky team that has been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs.
Van Lith was the overall No. 11 pick in the April draft out of the TCU Horned Frogs— she had transferred from LSU and before that Louiville — and she turned some heads with her draft night fit.
Upon joining the team, Van Lith reunited with her former LSU teammate Angel Reese where the two did a dance off in their full uniforms glam shoot.
The 23-year-old Van Lith is dating Orlando Magic star Jalen Suggs and posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit recently.
Now, she went from her blonde hair in those model photos to red in a drastic change to her look. Scroll through for all the different photos of Van Lith as a redhead.
Fans were loving it as well as seen in the comments.
Van Lith is averaging 3.6 points, 1.6 assists, and 1.1 rebounds in limited action for the 9-27 Sky.
It was time for a change for Van Lith that hopefully carries over to more success on the court for her and the team with her red vs. blonde hair.
