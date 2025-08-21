Paige Bueckers looks tiny beside 7-foot-1 NBA champion after 44-point gem
Paige Bueckers had a night to remember.
Not only did the Dallas Wings sensation have arguably the best regular season game ever for a rookie, the reigning UConn Huskies national champion had one of the most dominate performances in WNBA history.
RELATED: Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd awkwardly fight in tense Instagram moment
Her 44 points, including four for four from three-point range, and an astonishing 17 for 21 from the field, was the most points by a rookie in WNBA history, and she was the first player in the W to score 40-plus points shooting over 80%. As the official WNBA twitter handle said, it was truly a game "for the ages."
RELATED: Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers crush duo locker room dance at WNBA All-Star Game
Too bad Los Angeles Sparks All-Star guard and two-time WNBA champion Kelsey Plum had to ruin it with a buzzer beater and her hilarious NSFW remark post-game in a dramatic 81-80 victory.
Bueckers, 23, was still in good spirits after the game, meeting up with her peers from the NBA side of the house, including 7-foot-1 Chet Holmgren, who is also a reigning champion for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Paige Buckets is listed at 6-feet, but next to the giant of man that is the former Gonzaga All-American, she doesn't even make it up to his shoulder.
The exponential height discrepancy is only outdone by the staggering difference in pay. Holmgren just signed a five-year, $240 milion contract extension with the Thunder. As the WNBA No. 1 overall pick, Bueckers makes $348,198 over four years.
So whether it's height or in salary, it's not even close.
On the court, however, Buckets had the last laugh, since she already surpassed Holmgren's best-ever NBA performance, which was 36 points against the Golden State Warriors in November 2023.
Paige would probably rather have the $240 million though.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
