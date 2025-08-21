Paige Bueckers looks tiny beside 7-foot-1 NBA champion after 44-point gem

Paige Bueckers with a night FOR THE AGES 👑



▪️ Most points by a rookie in WNBA history

▪️ First player in league history with 40+ on 80%+ FG

▪️ Highest scoring game this year



FINAL STATS VS. LA: 44 PTS, 17-21 FGM (81%), 4 REB