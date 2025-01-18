Angel Reese's black bra upstaged by Louis V purse for toy dog, Birkin bag
Angel Reese had her record-setting rookie season cut short after suffering a season-ending wrist injury, but the Chicago Sky superstar is picking up right where she left off in the WNBA.
Reese made her debut in the new Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league on Friday night and immediately picked up a double-double for Rose BC. She also brought her signature style and pulled up in a luxury fit.
Rose BC and Reese are back in action again on Saturday afternoon and Angel is once again popping out and showing 'em.
MORE: Angel Reese has insane luxury brand fit ‘wearing diamonds’ for Unrivaled debut
She took to social media before pulling up to Wayfair Arena for the Rose's showdown against the Lunar Owls, who won the inaugural Unrivaled game.
Reese is rocking Louis Vuitton jeans, Louis Vuitton TImbs, and a Louis V carrier bag for her dog. Oh, and let's not forget the Birkin.
MORE: Angel Reese drops insane custom Unrivaled kicks to celebrate Rose team debut
Angel always knows how to make a statement.
MORE: Angel Reese playfully trolls WNBA's Marina Mabrey dance moves to Gelo Ball viral song
Despite her rookie season being cut short due to injury, Reese led the WNBA in rebounds per game (13.1), was named a WNBA All-Star, set a WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles (15), and became the fastest player in league history to reach 20 double-doubles in their career.
She kept that momentum going in her Unrivaled debut, recording 10 points and 14 rebounds for Rose BC. The team came up short against Mist BC, but made things interesting down the stretch with a strong fourth-quarter effort.
Tip-off between the Rose and Owls is set for 3:00 p.m. ET. on truTV.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Buffalo queen: Hailee Steinfeld rocks custom Josh Allen jacket with Bills WAGs at game
Unreal uniform: Livvy Dunne’s LSU purple leotard sparkler is July 4th fireworks worthy
How much was it?: Carson Beck’s real Miami ‘salary’ revealed, and it’s not $4 million
No way!: 7-foot-1 Shaq looks shockingly short next to 7-foot-9 Florida freshman
Groovin’: Cameron Brink flexes goofy dance after half-court shot against WNBA legend