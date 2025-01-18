The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese's black bra upstaged by Louis V purse for toy dog, Birkin bag

WNBA superstar Angel Reese continues to shine in her 'Unrivaled' luxury fits, even getting her dog the Louis Vuitton treatment while she flaunts her Birkin.

Josh Sanchez

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese attends an NBA game between the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic.
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese attends an NBA game between the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Angel Reese had her record-setting rookie season cut short after suffering a season-ending wrist injury, but the Chicago Sky superstar is picking up right where she left off in the WNBA.

Reese made her debut in the new Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league on Friday night and immediately picked up a double-double for Rose BC. She also brought her signature style and pulled up in a luxury fit.

Rose BC and Reese are back in action again on Saturday afternoon and Angel is once again popping out and showing 'em.

She took to social media before pulling up to Wayfair Arena for the Rose's showdown against the Lunar Owls, who won the inaugural Unrivaled game.

Reese is rocking Louis Vuitton jeans, Louis Vuitton TImbs, and a Louis V carrier bag for her dog. Oh, and let's not forget the Birkin.

Angel Reese, WNBA fashion, Chicago Sky, Rose BC
Angel Reese/Instagram

Angel Reese, WNBA fashion, Chicago Sky, Rose BC
Angel Reese/Instagram

Angel always knows how to make a statement.

Despite her rookie season being cut short due to injury, Reese led the WNBA in rebounds per game (13.1), was named a WNBA All-Star, set a WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles (15), and became the fastest player in league history to reach 20 double-doubles in their career.

Angel Reese, WNBA, Unrivaled, Chicago Sky, Rose BC
Rose BC/Instagram

She kept that momentum going in her Unrivaled debut, recording 10 points and 14 rebounds for Rose BC. The team came up short against Mist BC, but made things interesting down the stretch with a strong fourth-quarter effort.

Tip-off between the Rose and Owls is set for 3:00 p.m. ET. on truTV.

