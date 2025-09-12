WNBA star Paige Bueckers goes preppy casual for final Wings fit
While the Dallas Wings didn’t have a very memorable season as a team, rookie superstar Paige Bueckers certainly did. The 23-year-old No. 1 overall WNBA pick went out with a bang both on and off the court in her final game of her first season.
Bueckers helped lead the UConn Huskies to its first national championship since. 2016 back in April, and already has completed her first season as a pro.
And what a season it was for her despite Dallas going 10-34. Bueckers finished averaging 19.2 points, 5.4 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game, and is a lock to be the WNBA Rookie of the Year.
She also had a big first season off the court not only with her impressive pregame fits like her wild orange pants, but she hard launched her relationship with her former teammate and current UConn star Azzi Fudd while at the WNBA All-Star weekend.
On Thursday night, Bueckers would go preppy casual in her final pregame tunnel fit of the season at home vs. the Phoenix Mercury.
Bueckers would also casually drop 24 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists — a near triple-double — in a 97-76 win.
Bueckers will now have some time off to spend with Fudd before she will participate in the Unrivaled League in January.
The Wings should land a top — if not the top — pick in the 2026 draft and maybe reunite Bueckers and Fudd.
Regardless, season 2 for Bueckers should be special.
