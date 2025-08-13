The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Paige Bueckers' crazy orange pants are wilder than Wings-Fever ending

The Dallas Wings pulled off a dramatic upset vs. the Indiana Fever in the final seconds, but the craziest thing might have been Paige Buckets' fit.

Matthew Graham

Aug. 12, 2025: Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers rushes up the court during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Dallas Wings defeated the Indiana Fever, 81-80.
Aug. 12, 2025: Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers rushes up the court during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Dallas Wings defeated the Indiana Fever, 81-80. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Paige Bueckers is finding her groove on the court and with her fits off of it.

The Dallas Wings rookie sensation was supposed to have another showdown with the Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark, but given the superstar two-time WNBA All-Star is out indefinitely with a groin injury, the reigning UConn national champion might have been the biggest name in lights.

Paige Bueckers
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (points up the court Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Dallas Wings defeated the Indiana Fever, 81-80. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Paige Buckets delivered another outstanding performance in the dramatic 81-80 upset on the road at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, finishing with a stat-stuffer night: 16 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals. Clark was seen yelling at an official after the game.

The 23 year old also had a highlight-worthy self assist before setting up teammate Maddy Siegrist for the bucket and a foul.

Even with the wild ending to the game, the craziest part of the night might have been the bold fashion choice she rocked before the game with her WNBA tunnel fit.

While not technically orange, the terra cotta TOMBOGO Girbogo jeans were certainly a fashion statement with the simple white top. You can buy your own for a cool $250.

Bueckers has been finding her fashion footing lately as well, especially when the UConn legend and her former bestie, now girlfriend Azzi Fudd slayed their looks during WNBA All-Star weekend.

In an otherwise disappointing rookie campaign from a team perspective, although now with one win more than Angel Reese' Chicago Sky, Bueckers is showing off her full potential in every way.

Paige Bueckers
Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell rushes up the court against Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

