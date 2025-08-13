Paige Bueckers' crazy orange pants are wilder than Wings-Fever ending
Paige Bueckers is finding her groove on the court and with her fits off of it.
The Dallas Wings rookie sensation was supposed to have another showdown with the Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark, but given the superstar two-time WNBA All-Star is out indefinitely with a groin injury, the reigning UConn national champion might have been the biggest name in lights.
RELATED: Azzi Fudd professes her love for Paige Bueckers with T-shirt at Wings game
Paige Buckets delivered another outstanding performance in the dramatic 81-80 upset on the road at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, finishing with a stat-stuffer night: 16 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals. Clark was seen yelling at an official after the game.
The 23 year old also had a highlight-worthy self assist before setting up teammate Maddy Siegrist for the bucket and a foul.
RELATED: NFL QB superstar is Paige Bueckers' identical twin in many side-by-side fashion fits
Even with the wild ending to the game, the craziest part of the night might have been the bold fashion choice she rocked before the game with her WNBA tunnel fit.
While not technically orange, the terra cotta TOMBOGO Girbogo jeans were certainly a fashion statement with the simple white top. You can buy your own for a cool $250.
RELATED: UConn’s Azzi Fudd reveals how she ‘really disappointed’ girlfriend Paige Bueckers
Bueckers has been finding her fashion footing lately as well, especially when the UConn legend and her former bestie, now girlfriend Azzi Fudd slayed their looks during WNBA All-Star weekend.
In an otherwise disappointing rookie campaign from a team perspective, although now with one win more than Angel Reese' Chicago Sky, Bueckers is showing off her full potential in every way.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat
Speaking of..: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit
Can’t be real?: Where is Anna Kournikova, only 44, after viral wheelchair photo?
Couple or no?: Who is Karrueche Tran? 5 facts about Deion’s rumored girlfriend
Perfect match: Russell Wilson shows love to wife Ciara after her historic reveal