Barbora Krejčíková Holds Off Jasmine Paolini to Win Wimbledon Title
Barbora Krejcikova defeated Jasmine Paolini on Saturday during the Wimbledon women's final to secure her second career Grand Slam singles title.
Krejcikova took home the victory in three sets—6–2, 2–6, 6–4—to take down her Italian opposition and clinch her first singles championship in a Grand Slam since the 2021 French Open.
Heading into the match, Krejcikova, 28, was heralded as the world's No. 32 ranked player, according to official WTA rankings. The Czech Republic native has been battling injuries throughout much of the last year, but she was able to overcome those setbacks and shine on Saturday en route to her third victory at Wimbledon, having previously won the event in doubles back in 2018 and '22.
Krejcikova had won just seven of 16 matches she'd played in 2024 prior to Wimbledon. That didn't stop her from making quick work of her seven opponents in West London, most notably including Paolini, ranked No. 7, and Elena Rybakina—the No. 4 ranked women's player who Krejcikova rallied to defeat in three sets in the semifinals.
After her victory, she celebrated with the fans and spoke about her inspiration in tennis, Jana Novotna, who Krejcikova said changed her life forever. A fellow Czech tennis superstar, the late Novotna won at Wimbledon in the single's tournament in 1998.
"I never dreamed that I would win the same trophy as Jana did in 1998," said Krejcikova while holding the Rosewater Dish firmly in both hands.
This marks the second straight year a woman from the Czech Republic has won at Wimbledon, joining last year's winner Marketa Vondrousova.