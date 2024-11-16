LSU commit Hezly Rivera flexes new luxury whip during driving lessons
Hezly Rivera originally planned to learn how to drive this past summer — but life had bigger plans this her.
But now, as winter rolls around, the Olympic gold medalist is finally working on achieving her next goal — driving and getting her license. And with her fresh new set of wheels, it appears the holidays came early for her.
Today, the 16-year-old gymnast — who verbally committed to the Louisiana State University women’s gymnastics team back in September — showed off her first car: a gorgeous red Mercedes Benz SUV. In a carousel of photos shared to her Instagram, Rivera is seen posing by her vehicle and taking the car for a test drive.
In a video in the collection, Rivera drives along to the smooth vibes of Jhené Aiko and Kendrick Lamar’s “Stay Ready (What a Life).”
Her new car comes after an incredible past few months. Competing in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games was certainly no small feat, and soon after, Rivera joined several members of the US gymnastics team on the cross-country Gold Over America Tour. The tour wrapped up earlier this month, and as evidence by her post, Rivera has hit the ground running —- or in this case, driving. But needless to say, she’s more than earned her latest gift.
With a new Benz, on top of an Olympic gold medal, Hezly is bound to be the envy of her high school classmates.
