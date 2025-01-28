5-foot-10 Taylor Swift makes Brittany Mahomes look tiny hugging each other
Brittany Mahomes made headlines for several reasons on Sunday for the AFC Championship Game.
The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes rocked a stunning fur coat look for a pregame kiss with her man, and then posted a message for all the haters of her man after the big win over the Buffalo Bills to return to the Super Bowl. She took it a step further with a scathing message to “disgusting” Bills fans.
When she wasn’t spewing venom, Brittany was celebrating the big win on the field with Taylor Swift where the two WAGs embraced for a viral hug. Swift, who is dating All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, made Brittany look tiny next to her.
Swift stands 5-foot-10 to Brittany’s 5-foot-5, but it was a quite noticeable height gap. Going to the fit replay booth, both wore similar shoes so there was no high heel or platform shoe advantage going on.
Swift credited Mahomes for helping her during the playoffs: "Oh my God, you kept me so calm the last couple weeks," the pop star said, which was captured by The Kansas City Star on TikTok.
The two star WAGs will now be cheering on the Chiefs as they try to make history as the first team to three-peat when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on February 9.
