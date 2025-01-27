Brittany Mahomes posts epic trolling Chiefs Super Bowl note on behalf of Patrick
The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl for the third year in a row and Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany had an epic message after the game.
The 29-year-old Brittany showed up to the Chiefs divisional playoff game just six days after the birth of the couple’s third child, Golden Raye. She certainly wasn’t missing the AFC Championship Game vs. the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, showing up with a next-level fur coat and sharing a special moment pregame with Patrick after she posted a fired-up message on Instagram.
After a thrilling 32-29 win at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Patrick and the Chiefs are heading to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Louisiana, on February 9 where they will attempt to become the first team ever to three-peat. Brittany had a trolling message for all the doubters afterwards.
Signed, “his wife” is epic.
Brittany swooned over her husband with her cell phone as he was up on the podium as the Chiefs received the Lamar Hunt Trophy as AFC Champions.
No doubt Brittany will be in New Orleans with history on the line cheering on her man as “his wife.”
