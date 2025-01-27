The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes posts epic trolling Chiefs Super Bowl note on behalf of Patrick

The wife of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has an all-time message for the haters after celebrating the AFC Championship win.

Matt Ryan

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Brittany Mahomes react before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Brittany Mahomes react before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl for the third year in a row and Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany had an epic message after the game.

The 29-year-old Brittany showed up to the Chiefs divisional playoff game just six days after the birth of the couple’s third child, Golden Raye. She certainly wasn’t missing the AFC Championship Game vs. the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, showing up with a next-level fur coat and sharing a special moment pregame with Patrick after she posted a fired-up message on Instagram.

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes gushes over adorable gifts for baby Golden Raye

Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

After a thrilling 32-29 win at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Patrick and the Chiefs are heading to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Louisiana, on February 9 where they will attempt to become the first team ever to three-peat. Brittany had a trolling message for all the doubters afterwards.

Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Signed, “his wife” is epic.

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes’ daughter begged for different baby name for Golden

Brittany swooned over her husband with her cell phone as he was up on the podium as the Chiefs received the Lamar Hunt Trophy as AFC Champions.

Patrick Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

No doubt Brittany will be in New Orleans with history on the line cheering on her man as “his wife.”

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Oh mama: Girlfriend-less Jayden Daniels’ mom explains why QB remains single

LA royalty: Vanessa Bryant net worth: How big is Kobe’s widow’s fortune?

Sneak peek: Brittany Mahomes shares first tiny glimpse of baby Golden

NIL offer?: Livvy Dunne doubles down on bf Paul Skenes rare $1M rookie card offer

Oh my: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink looks tiny beside 7-foot-3 Wemby at NBA Paris game

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Relationships