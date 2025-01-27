Brittany Mahomes' sleek white fur coat stuns for Patrick kiss at Chiefs-Bills game
Brittany Mahomes showed up to the last Kansas City Chiefs game in the divisional round of the playoffs just six days after giving birth to Golden Raye. Eight days later she was back a GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the big AFC Championship Game in yet another fire fit.
The wife of Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes wasn’t missing a chance to see her husband play vs. the Buffalo Bills with a Super Bowl birth on the line. Brittany was so hyped before the game she posted a fired-up message for Patrick and the Chiefs, and then shared a kiss face for him.
Like last game when she slayed her look with her “girlies” in the suite, Brittany brought a stunning look with her: This time it was a championship-worthy fur coat she rocked while seen during a pregame kiss with Patrick. Some media outlets like People even called it a “Mob Wife” look.
She certainly is more like a boss.
Patrick and Brittany were high school sweethearts and tied the knot in 2022. They have three kids together with Sterling Skye, 3, and Patrick “Bronze”, 2, and now baby Golden Raye.
Win or lose a third consecutive Super Bowl, Brittany’s sleek white fur coat was a Mahomes winner for Sunday’s game.
