Brittany Mahomes has message for Bills fans after Chiefs win for ‘disgusting’ act
Brittany Mahomes’ celebratory mood after the Kansas City Chiefs win in the AFC Championship Game turned to revenge on all the haters of Patrick Mahomes, including Buffalo Bills fans from back in November.
Brittany, 29, showed up like a mob wife in her fur coat after posting a fired-up hype message before the game, and then after watching her husband Patrick lead the Chiefs to a 32-29 win over the Bills to return to the Super Bowl for a third consecutive year, she took the time to celebrate with Taylor Swift with an adorable hug on the field.
After celebrating, Brittany turned to trolling the trolls with a Super Bowl dig defending her husband, and then a message for Bills Mafia for their behavior in Buffalo back in Week 11 on November 17 in a 30-21 win over the Chiefs. Brittany posted the viral picture of a Kermit the Frog stuffed animal hanging from a pole with a noose around it’s neck in a Patrick Mahomes no. 15 jersey with the following message: “Do we remember this Buffalo? Absolutely disgusting… So as you go home tonight, I pray we become better people.”
It’s Kermit because Patrick’s voice sounds a lot like the Sesame Street character’s.
Brittany apparently takes down names, holding in the venom until the right time.
The Chiefs, Patrick, and Brittany got the last laugh with another playoff win over Josh Allen and the Bills to return to the Super Bowl. Burn.
