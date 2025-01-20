Rams -Eagles Divisional Round Stock Market: Barkley Big Plays And Carter Crushes
PHILADELPHIA - For the third time in eight years, the Philadelphia Eagles will host the NFC Championship Game after defeating the Los Angeles Rams, 28-22, at a snowy Lincoln Financial Field.
The key for Philadelphia may have been persevering to garner the lead, albeit a precarious one at 16-15, when the snow really starting to pile up.
Two fourth-quarter fumbles by Los Angeles resulted in two Jake Elliott field goals to put the Eagles in the driver's seat before Jalen Carter disrupted a last-ditch effort by the Rams with two impressive interior rushes that sacked and then hurried Matthew Stafford.
THE BULLS
JALEN CARTER
The Eagles' second-year defensive tackle started the fourth quarter by forcing a fumble on Kyren Williams that Isaiah Rodgers turned into a 40-yard return down to the Rams 10-yard-line. He then essentially finished off the Rams' last-ditch attempt at coming back with a sack at the Eagles' 13-yard line before hurrying Stafford and forcing an inaccurate throw on fourth down.
SAQUON BARKLEY
The Eagles are the best running team on the planet and the Rams run defense is pathetic. That's a bad combination for L.A. In the Week 12 matchup between the two teams, Philadelphia ran for 314 yards and Barkley had two 70-plus-yard touchdown runs.
In the sequel, Barkley went for 205 yards and two TDs, a 62-yarder and the 78-yard fourth-quarter scamper that proved to be the difference.
In two games against the Rams this season, Barkley ran for 460 yards and had 534 total yards from scrimmage.
CHAMPIONSHIP DEFENSE
Five sacks, 10 tackles for loss. six quarterback hits, 10 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recovers were enough for Nick Sirianni to gush about his No. 1 ranked stop unit calling it a "championship defense."
"We played championship defense," Sirianni said. "It takes everybody and every single person in that room, and we’re excited to move on. All that did was make us hungry to keep going."
HISTORY
The Eagles advanced to the NFC Championship Game for the eighth time under Jeffrey Lurie’s ownership.
One-third of the Eagles’ seasons since the 2001 campaign have resulted in conference title game appearances. Philadelphia has also reached the second-most conference championship games in the NFL since 2001, trailing only New England's 13.
In addition, the Eagles lead the NFL with six hosted championship games since 2002 and are one of three NFL teams with at least three conference championship appearances since 2017, joining Kansas City (seven) and San Francisco (four).
THE BEARS
SEAN MCVAY
The NFL's offensive golden boy didn't help his team with a conservative nature when the game was on the line. Down 22-15 with 6;18 remaining, McVay's ponderous reliance on play-action no matter the situation resulted in Matthew Stafford taking a first-down sack from Moro Ojomo that immediately put the Rams hopelessly behind the sticks. A 7-yard run by Kyren Williams made it 3rd-and-10 and the L.A. offense was off the field after an incompletion with 4:47 remaining.
It's not like a 4th-and-10 conversion is likely and the conventional play with three timeouts is to punt. Of course, that's not taking into account the opponent. The Eagles have a significant history of draining far more than four-plus minutes off the clock.
Turns out McVay and the Rams would get the ball back numerous time but only because Barkley took it 78 yards to paydirt on the first offensive play after tapping out to punt.
To win on the road in a hostile environment with nasty weather you need to be bold. McVay was anything but.
JAKE ELLIOTT
Elliott made some big kicks but he also missed two PATs and the nasty elements. Making those kicks would have ended the game much sooner for Philadelphia.
INJURIES
The Eagles lost starting cornerback Quinyon Mitchell to a first-half shoulder injury and quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a knee injury while getting his leg twisted underneath him with 3:47 left in the third quarter.
Mitchell claimed he was "fine" after the game and there's seems to be no concern over a serious injury but that's also no guarantee that the rookie will be able to play in the NFC Championship game.
As for Hurts, the QB was asked about his injury and said "I was able to finish the game, and we will see how the week goes."
Later Hurts clarified he expects to play against Washington in the NFCCG.
