Shohei Ohtani Takes Big Step in Throwing Progression for Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani touched 95 mph for the first time in his bullpen sessions this spring. On Saturday, Ohtani threw a 25-pitch bullpen with a variety of fastballs.
The Dodgers superstar also added a cutter, which was a "big step" in Ohtani's throwing progression, per manager Dave Roberts.. Ohtani is set to make his Cactus League debut as a designated hitter by the end of the week.
Ohtani will compete as a DH this spring since he will not return to two-way status until April. Roberts also revealed the NL MVP would be the Dodgers' leadoff hitter for the 2025 season. Mookie Betts will bat second, and Freddie Freeman third.
Essentially, the Dodgers will keep the top of the order that the team won a World Series with.
Although Dodgers fans are eager to witness Ohtani in the starting rotation, L.A. is taking a cautious approach with the superstar's return. It's unclear how Ohtani's return to the mound will impact the lineup, if at all.
Ohtani pitched for six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, but in his pitching debut with the Dodgers, he will show some new mechanics.
“As part of being a baseball player, I do want to explore different options, different avenues, to see if I could grow as a player,” Ohtani said. “I do that on the pitching side as well as as a hitter.”
During his first two bullpen sessions this spring, Ohtani has mostly pitched out of a full windup. Ohtani said his plan is to implement the windup when he’s pitching in games this season.
“That’s my plan,” he said. “With increasing the intensity, I do want to see how the body responds, how I respond to it. As of now, that’s the plan.”
