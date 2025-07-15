The Athlete Lifestyle logo

LeBron’s daughter Zhuri shows off handles with basketball, handshake skills with dad

Even the WNBA took notice of a video with the Los Angeles Lakers star’s 10-year-old daughter dribbling the ball.

Matt Ryan

USA forward Lebron James (6) greets his daughter Zhuri James after the third quarter against Canada for the USA Basketball Showcase at T-Mobile Arena.
USA forward Lebron James (6) greets his daughter Zhuri James after the third quarter against Canada for the USA Basketball Showcase at T-Mobile Arena. / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

They say like father like son, but LeBron James’ daughter Zhuri shows she has some basketball skills, too.

The Los Angeles Lakers star may be having drama with the team right now, but he’s supporting his Lakers son Bronny, 20, during the NBA Summer League after coming back form dancing his behind off at a Bad Bunny concert in Puerto Rico where he also got rowdy with Draymond Green.

His wife Savannah and daughter Zhuri held it down with some elite fits for Bronny’s big game vs. Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks.

RELATED: LeBron James’ 10-year-old daughter Zhuri is dominating another sport

LeBron did come to Las Vegas, Nevada, for Saturday’s game, but ruined the family fun with his awkward reaction.

He certainly didn’t ruin the family fun for Monday’s game vs. the Los Angeles Clippers where a clip of his 10-year-old Zhuri dribbling a basketball and doing an elite handshake with dad surfaced (scroll to video).

RELATED: Savannah James gushes over daughter Zhuri adorably playing basketball with dog

Even the WNBA took notice, commenting: We see you Zhuri! 👀🔥”

Meanwhile, James’ other son Bryce James, 18, is getting ready to head to play basketball for the Arizona Wildcats next season.

Lakers fans should also be happy to see that when LeBron arrived with his wife and daughter to the game, he did hug Lakers GM and Vice President of Operations Rob Pelinka, which is a big story.

Zhuri still won the adorable award of the night, however.

James famil
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) poses for photos with his sons Bronny and Bryce Maximus, daughter Zhuri, wife Savannah and mother Gloria after the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

America!: Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld crushes USA fit enjoying beach cocktail

No way: Russell Wilson loves Ciara’s gold ‘grillz’ making her look completely different

Eerie: Vanessa Bryant shows off rare picture of her sister Sophie, Kobe in bday shoutout

USWNT star gaga: Ben Shelton’s gf Trinity Rodman mocks her viral love stare

Lux no biggie: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flexes casual Louis Vuitton fit to ‘recharge’

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships