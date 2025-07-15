LeBron’s daughter Zhuri shows off handles with basketball, handshake skills with dad
They say like father like son, but LeBron James’ daughter Zhuri shows she has some basketball skills, too.
The Los Angeles Lakers star may be having drama with the team right now, but he’s supporting his Lakers son Bronny, 20, during the NBA Summer League after coming back form dancing his behind off at a Bad Bunny concert in Puerto Rico where he also got rowdy with Draymond Green.
His wife Savannah and daughter Zhuri held it down with some elite fits for Bronny’s big game vs. Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks.
RELATED: LeBron James’ 10-year-old daughter Zhuri is dominating another sport
LeBron did come to Las Vegas, Nevada, for Saturday’s game, but ruined the family fun with his awkward reaction.
He certainly didn’t ruin the family fun for Monday’s game vs. the Los Angeles Clippers where a clip of his 10-year-old Zhuri dribbling a basketball and doing an elite handshake with dad surfaced (scroll to video).
RELATED: Savannah James gushes over daughter Zhuri adorably playing basketball with dog
Even the WNBA took notice, commenting: We see you Zhuri! 👀🔥”
Meanwhile, James’ other son Bryce James, 18, is getting ready to head to play basketball for the Arizona Wildcats next season.
Lakers fans should also be happy to see that when LeBron arrived with his wife and daughter to the game, he did hug Lakers GM and Vice President of Operations Rob Pelinka, which is a big story.
Zhuri still won the adorable award of the night, however.
